Neurodiversity Children's Conference Feb 28, 2026

About this event
As the Conference Bag Sponsor, your company will enjoy premium visibility and recognition throughout the event. Your logo will be prominently printed on all attendee bags, identifying your organization as the official bag sponsor. You’ll also have the opportunity to include up to two branded items in every Neurodiversity Children’s Conference bag. In addition, your company will be featured and thanked on the event website, social media, the printed program, and in the Neurodiversity Children’s Magazine. This sponsorship includes one complimentary conference registration, a 6-foot exhibitor table with two chairs in the vendor area for your company materials and interact with conference attendees, and lunch for up to two staff members hosting your vendor table.
As the Breakfast Sponsor, your company will receive premier recognition throughout the conference. Your logo will be prominently displayed on the event banner, identifying your organization as the official breakfast sponsor. In addition, your company will be featured and thanked on the event website, social media platforms, the printed program, and in the Neurodiversity Children’s Magazine. You will have the opportunity to include up to two branded items in every Neurodiversity Children’s Conference attendee bag. This package also includes one complimentary conference registration, a 6-foot exhibitor table with two chairs in the vendor area to showcase your materials and interact with conference attendees, and lunch for up to two staff members hosting your vendor table.
As the Post Conference Reception Sponsor, your organization will receive premier recognition during the reception, including your company logo featured on a banner identifying you as the official reception sponsor. Your brand will also be highlighted and thanked on the event website, social media, the printed program, and in the Neurodiversity Children’s Magazine. This sponsorship includes one complimentary conference registration, the opportunity to include up to two branded items in every Neurodiversity Children’s Conference attendee bag, and a 6-foot exhibitor table with two chairs in the vendor area to showcase your company materials and interact with conference attendees. Lunch will be provided for up to two staff members hosting your vendor table.
As the Lunch Sponsor, your company will receive premier recognition throughout the conference. Company receives recognition in Neurodiversity Children's Magazine Conference Edition. Company logo and thanks in the conference program. Your logo will be prominently displayed on the event banner, identifying your organization as the official lunch sponsor. In addition, your company will be featured and thanked on the event website, social media platforms, the printed program, and in the Neurodiversity Children’s Magazine. You will have the opportunity to include up to two branded items in every Neurodiversity Children’s Conference attendee bag. This package also includes ONE complimentary conference registration, a 6-foot exhibitor table with two chairs in the vendor area to showcase your materials and interact with conference attendees, and lunch for up to two staff members hosting your vendor table.
As a Vendor Booth Sponsor, your company will receive a 6-foot exhibitor table with two chairs in the conference vendor area to showcase your materials and interact with conference attendees. Your logo will be featured and thanked on the event website, across social media, in the printed program, and in the Neurodiversity Children’s Magazine. You will also receive recognition as a conference sponsor during the event and in the conference program. This sponsorship includes lunch for up to two staff members hosting your table, providing an excellent opportunity to engage directly with attendees.
As a Conference Sponsor, your company will be recognized as a supporter throughout the event. Your logo will be featured and thanked on the event website, social media, the printed program, and in the Neurodiversity Children’s Magazine. You will also receive recognition as a conference sponsor during the event and in the conference program, highlighting your commitment to supporting neurodiverse children.
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