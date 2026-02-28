Neurodiversity Children's Conference Feb 28, 2026

As the Lunch Sponsor, your company will receive premier recognition throughout the conference. Company receives recognition in Neurodiversity Children's Magazine Conference Edition. Company logo and thanks in the conference program. Your logo will be prominently displayed on the event banner, identifying your organization as the official lunch sponsor. In addition, your company will be featured and thanked on the event website, social media platforms, the printed program, and in the Neurodiversity Children’s Magazine. You will have the opportunity to include up to two branded items in every Neurodiversity Children’s Conference attendee bag. This package also includes ONE complimentary conference registration, a 6-foot exhibitor table with two chairs in the vendor area to showcase your materials and interact with conference attendees, and lunch for up to two staff members hosting your vendor table.