Ocean City Lady Knights Auxiliary Inc
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Ocean City Lady Knights Auxiliary Inc

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Ocean City Lady Knights Auxiliary Inc

Our mission

The Ocean City Lady Knights Auxiliary is a non-profit 501(c)(3) Catholic women’s organization serving our parish and community through faith, fellowship, and charitable outreach. We support our brother Knights of Columbus Council 9053.
Past events
Past events
Bingo With a Heart – Lunch, Games & Raffles
Event
Bingo With a Heart – Lunch, Games & Raffles
Apr 29, 10:00 - 3:30 PM EDT
14401 Sinepuxent Ave, Ocean City, MD 21842, USA
EXTRA PURCHASES - Bingo With A Heart 2026
Custom
EXTRA PURCHASES - Bingo With A Heart 2026
Apr 29, 10:00 - 3:00 PM EDT
GIFT BASKET RAFFLE TICKETS
Custom
GIFT BASKET RAFFLE TICKETS
Apr 29, 10:00 - 3:00 PM EDT
Baby Bingo Luncheon & Baby Shower Fundraiser to Benefit Grace Center
Event
Baby Bingo Luncheon & Baby Shower Fundraiser to Benefit Grace Center
Jan 21, 10:00 - 3:30 PM EST
9901 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, MD 21842, USA
Ocean City Lady Knights Auxiliary Inc's Baby Bingo Raffle 2025
Raffle
Ocean City Lady Knights Auxiliary Inc's Baby Bingo Raffle 2025
Dec 16, 3:00 PM - Jan 21, 3:00 PM EST

Our website

https://ocladyknights.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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