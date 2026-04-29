The Ocean City Lady Knights Auxiliary is a non-profit 501(c)(3) Catholic women’s organization serving our parish and community through faith, fellowship, and charitable outreach. We support our brother Knights of Columbus Council 9053.
Past events
Past events
Event
Bingo With a Heart – Lunch, Games & Raffles
Apr 29, 10:00 - 3:30 PM EDT
14401 Sinepuxent Ave, Ocean City, MD 21842, USA
Custom
EXTRA PURCHASES - Bingo With A Heart 2026
Apr 29, 10:00 - 3:00 PM EDT
Custom
GIFT BASKET RAFFLE TICKETS
Apr 29, 10:00 - 3:00 PM EDT
Event
Baby Bingo Luncheon & Baby Shower Fundraiser to Benefit Grace Center
Jan 21, 10:00 - 3:30 PM EST
9901 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, MD 21842, USA
Raffle
Ocean City Lady Knights Auxiliary Inc's Baby Bingo Raffle 2025