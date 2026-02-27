Bingo With a Heart – Lunch, Games & Raffles

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. This ticket reserves your seat within the selected row.
Each row contains 7 tables with 6 seats per table. Seating is not assigned. Guests may choose any available seat within the row when doors open on a first-come, first-served basis.
View seating chart:
https://bit.ly/4rH0r2M
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. This ticket reserves your seat within the selected row.
Each row contains 7 tables with 6 seats per table. Seating is not assigned. Guests may choose any available seat within the row when doors open on a first-come, first-served basis.
View seating chart:
https://bit.ly/4rH0r2M
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. This ticket reserves your seat within the selected row.
Each row contains 7 tables with 6 seats per table. Seating is not assigned. Guests may choose any available seat within the row when doors open on a first-come, first-served basis.
View seating chart:
https://bit.ly/4rH0r2M
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. This ticket reserves your seat within the selected row.
Each row contains 7 tables with 6 seats per table. Seating is not assigned. Guests may choose any available seat within the row when doors open on a first-come, first-served basis.
View seating chart:
https://bit.ly/4rH0r2M
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. This ticket reserves your seat within the selected row.
Each row contains 7 tables with 6 seats per table. Seating is not assigned. Guests may choose any available seat within the row when doors open on a first-come, first-served basis.
View seating chart:
https://bit.ly/4rH0r2M
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. This ticket reserves your seat within the selected row.
Each row contains 7 tables with 6 seats per table. Seating is not assigned. Guests may choose any available seat within the row when doors open on a first-come, first-served basis.
View seating chart:
https://bit.ly/4rH0r2M
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. This ticket reserves your seat within the selected row.
Each row contains 7 tables with 6 seats per table. Seating is not assigned. Guests may choose any available seat within the row when doors open on a first-come, first-served basis.
View seating chart:
https://bit.ly/4rH0r2M
Limited accessible seating is available for guests who require accommodations. Seats in this section will be assigned by event staff upon arrival.
Only 10 accessibility seats are available.
View seating chart:
https://bit.ly/4rH0r2M
Name on Facebook, event program listing, website, and mention by Bingo Caller.
Name on Facebook, event program listing, website, and mention by Bingo Caller.
Name listed on Facebook, website and in program.
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