Ocean City Lady Knights Auxiliary Inc

Hosted by

Ocean City Lady Knights Auxiliary Inc

About this event

Bingo With a Heart – Lunch, Games & Raffles

14401 Sinepuxent Ave

Ocean City, MD 21842, USA

General Admission - ROW A: SEATS A1-A30
$45

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. This ticket reserves your seat within the selected row.

Each row contains 7 tables with 6 seats per table. Seating is not assigned. Guests may choose any available seat within the row when doors open on a first-come, first-served basis.

View seating chart:
https://bit.ly/4rH0r2M

General Admission - ROW B: SEATS B31-B60
$45

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. This ticket reserves your seat within the selected row.

Each row contains 7 tables with 6 seats per table. Seating is not assigned. Guests may choose any available seat within the row when doors open on a first-come, first-served basis.

View seating chart:
https://bit.ly/4rH0r2M

General Admission - ROW C: SEATS C61-C89
$45

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. This ticket reserves your seat within the selected row.

Each row contains 7 tables with 6 seats per table. Seating is not assigned. Guests may choose any available seat within the row when doors open on a first-come, first-served basis.

View seating chart:
https://bit.ly/4rH0r2M

General Admission - ROW D: SEATS D91-D119
$45

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. This ticket reserves your seat within the selected row.

Each row contains 7 tables with 6 seats per table. Seating is not assigned. Guests may choose any available seat within the row when doors open on a first-come, first-served basis.

View seating chart:
https://bit.ly/4rH0r2M

General Admission - ROW E: SEATS E121-E149
$45

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. This ticket reserves your seat within the selected row.

Each row contains 7 tables with 6 seats per table. Seating is not assigned. Guests may choose any available seat within the row when doors open on a first-come, first-served basis.

View seating chart:
https://bit.ly/4rH0r2M

General Admission - ROW F: SEATS F151-F179
$45

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. This ticket reserves your seat within the selected row.

Each row contains 7 tables with 6 seats per table. Seating is not assigned. Guests may choose any available seat within the row when doors open on a first-come, first-served basis.

View seating chart:
https://bit.ly/4rH0r2M

General Admission - ROW G: SEATS G181-G209
$45

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. This ticket reserves your seat within the selected row.

Each row contains 7 tables with 6 seats per table. Seating is not assigned. Guests may choose any available seat within the row when doors open on a first-come, first-served basis.

View seating chart:
https://bit.ly/4rH0r2M

General Admission Accessible Seating (Staff Assigned)
$45

Limited accessible seating is available for guests who require accommodations. Seats in this section will be assigned by event staff upon arrival.
Only 10 accessibility seats are available.

View seating chart:
https://bit.ly/4rH0r2M

SPONSORSHIP: Bingo Game Sponsor
$75

Name on Facebook, event program listing, website, and mention by Bingo Caller.

SPONSORSHIP: Bingo Game Sponsor
$100

Name on Facebook, event program listing, website, and mention by Bingo Caller.

SPONSORSHIP: Gift Basket Raffle
$50

Name listed on Facebook, website and in program.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!