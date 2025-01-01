Ocean State Roller Derby
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Ocean State Roller Derby

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Ocean State Roller Derby

Our mission

Ocean State Roller Derby empowers individuals through the sport of roller derby, promoting athleticism, teamwork, and community engagement while fostering a supportive environment for all skill levels.
More ways to support us
Monthly Dues - Single Month
Membership
Monthly Dues - Single Month
This covers you for a single month of OSRD dues. If you'd like to setup autopay, please visit this link.
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Practice Drop-In Fee
Membership
Practice Drop-In Fee
This rate covers a single drop-in practice with OSRD. You can also become a member at $30/month and pay here instead.
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Sponsorship Packages
Event
Sponsorship Packages
Excitement is on the track! Get ready to be part of something extraordinary with Ocean State Roller Derby's sponsorship packages. Roller Derby is a full-contact sport like no other, and we welcome you to be a part of our growing community! Every donation received via our sponsorship packages helps bring us closer to achieving our mission. Together, with our community partners, we can create a brighter, more compassionate world for all.Thank you for supporting our sport, our mission and our community. Your support is invaluable!
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Our website

https://www.oceanstaterollerderby.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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