Event

Sponsorship Packages

Excitement is on the track! Get ready to be part of something extraordinary with Ocean State Roller Derby's sponsorship packages. Roller Derby is a full-contact sport like no other, and we welcome you to be a part of our growing community! Every donation received via our sponsorship packages helps bring us closer to achieving our mission. Together, with our community partners, we can create a brighter, more compassionate world for all.Thank you for supporting our sport, our mission and our community. Your support is invaluable!