Ocean State Roller Derby Sponsorship Packages

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Includes: Your business logo listed on our Official OSRD Website and a single social media shout-out for your business on both our FB and IG pages.
(1-year term)
Includes: Your business logo listed on our Official OSRD Website, quarterly social media shout-outs for your business on both our FB & IG pages, and a quarter-page ad in programs for all OSRD bouts.
(1-year term)
Includes: Your business logo listed on our Official OSRD Website with a link to your company's professional website, quarterly social media shout-outs for your business on both our FB & IG pages, a half page ad in programs for all OSRD bouts, and receive a personally autographed 8x10 Photo of our team mascot "Frankenweenie #00" to be displayed at your home or business. (1-year term)
Not a local business owner but still want a way that you can show support for your LOVE of ROLLER DERBY? Choose this sponsorship package and donate any amount you'd like!
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