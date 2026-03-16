Ocean State Roller Derby

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Ocean State Roller Derby

About this event

Ocean State Roller Derby Sponsorship Packages

Jam Line Sponsor
$50

Includes: Your business logo listed on our Official OSRD Website and a single social media shout-out for your business on both our FB and IG pages.

(1-year term)

Penalty Box Sponsor
$150

Includes: Your business logo listed on our Official OSRD Website, quarterly social media shout-outs for your business on both our FB & IG pages, and a quarter-page ad in programs for all OSRD bouts.

(1-year term)

Mascot Sponsor
$250

Includes: Your business logo listed on our Official OSRD Website with a link to your company's professional website, quarterly social media shout-outs for your business on both our FB & IG pages, a half page ad in programs for all OSRD bouts, and receive a personally autographed 8x10 Photo of our team mascot "Frankenweenie #00" to be displayed at your home or business. (1-year term)

Fan Based Sponsor
Pay what you can

Not a local business owner but still want a way that you can show support for your LOVE of ROLLER DERBY? Choose this sponsorship package and donate any amount you'd like!

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