Ocean State Roller Derby Sponsorship Packages

Includes: Your business logo listed on our Official OSRD Website with a link to your company's professional website, quarterly social media shout-outs for your business on both our FB & IG pages, a half page ad in programs for all OSRD bouts, and receive a personally autographed 8x10 Photo of our team mascot "Frankenweenie #00" to be displayed at your home or business. (1-year term)