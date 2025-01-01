On My Honor, Inc
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Our mission
On My Honor, Inc empowers youth through scouting programs, fostering personal growth, leadership, and community engagement. They provide opportunities for scouts to participate in enriching experiences like summer day camps.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
2026 Troop 10 Summer Camp
Jun 14, 10:00 AM - Jun 20, 11:00 AM EDT
7599 Waldrip Creek Rd, Bloomington, IN 47401, USA
Get your tickets
Event
2026 Flying Eagle Golf Scramble
Jul 19, 7:30 - 8:30 AM EDT
4975 Utica-Sellersburg Rd, Sellersburg, IN 47172, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Membership
Troop 10 UK 2026
Payments for our next adventure to United Kingdom and beyond. If you need to make a payment other than the monthly amount, use the "Donation" box.
View membership
Custom
GT4010 Payments
This page is for payments to Troop 4010GT (Girl Troop). It can be used for event payments and miscellaneous fees due throughout the year.
Learn more
Custom
Troop 10 Payments
This page is for payments to Troop 10 (Boy Troop). It can be used for event payments and miscellaneous fees due throughout the year.
Learn more
Contact information
[email protected]
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