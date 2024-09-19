GT4010 Payments

Youth Recharter
$101
Youth recharter fee.
Adult Recharter
$81
Adult recharter fee.
ScoutLife Subscription
$15
Payment for optional annual Scout Life Magazine subscription.
BSA Registration Fee
$25
This fee accompanies new applications if you are NEW to scouting.
Annual Dues
$50
This fee is due annually to help cover costs of camping events and awards.
Nightly Campout Fee
$15
This payment is for food purchased by patrols for each campout. It is $15 per camping night.
