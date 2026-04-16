One Small Act Miami County's Limited Edition Pride T-Shirt
Our limited edition Pride t-shirt was designed by the president of One Small Act Miami County and inspired by her favorite poem, I Carry Your Heart with Me (i carry it in my heart) by e. e. cummings.At its core, the poem is about carrying love, connection, and humanity with us wherever we go — the belief that none of us are meant to walk through life alone. That message reflects everything One Small Act stands for: kindness without conditions, community without barriers, and dignity for every person.This shirt is more than just apparel. It’s a reminder that small acts of compassion ripple outward. When we show up for one another, celebrate people for who they are, and create spaces where everyone feels seen and valued, we build the kind of community we all deserve to belong to.$10 from every purchase goes directly to supporting the work of One Small Act and helps fund programs rooted in kindness, community, and dignity for all.