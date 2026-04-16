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Reserve Space At One Small Act Miami County

Welcome to One Small Act Miami County!We’re so excited to offer our space to the community.This space was created not just for our programs, but for all of you — a place to gather, create, connect, and grow.Whether you’re hosting a meeting, leading a workshop, starting a group, or simply bringing people together, you are welcome here.---Before You Book:Please take a moment to review a few simple guidelines to help us keep this space welcoming for everyone.• Reservations are required for all space use • Please include setup and cleanup time in your booking • A small buffer (30 min) is built in between bookings to allow for resetting the space • Groups are responsible for leaving the space as they found it Please note: WiFi is not available in One Small Act Miami County. if internet access is required, you will need to use a personal hotspot.---Registered non-profit organizations may rent the space for free. An EIN must be provided to verify registration. Please use the discount code NONPROFIT when reserving a room.We ask all other groups/organizations/people for a $10 donation. To help us continue to provide this space for free and continue providing our other programs to the community we appreciate any additional donations.---Payment must be made before your reservation can be confirmed. If you are a registered non-profit, the space will be confirmed after verification of your organization is completed.We look forward to hosting you at One Small Act Miami County!