One Small Act Miami County

One Small Act Miami County

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Our mission

One Small Act Miami County fosters community connections through creative events and volunteer opportunities, aiming to uplift and support local residents. They promote engagement, creativity, and collaboration to strengthen the fabric of their community.
Past events
Past events
Craft Night April 16, 2026
Event
Craft Night April 16, 2026
Apr 16, 5:30 - 7:00 PM EDT
1100 Wayne St; Troy, OH 45373
One Small Miami County Open House
Event
One Small Miami County Open House
Apr 11, 2:00 - 4:00 PM EDT
1100 Wayne St; Suite 1212; Troy, OH 45373
Documentary Watch Party - “She’s Beautiful When She’s Angry”
Event
Documentary Watch Party - “She’s Beautiful When She’s Angry”
Mar 24, 6:00 - 8:00 PM EDT
1100 south wayne st Troy, oh 45373
Craft Night At One Small Act Miami County
Event
Craft Night At One Small Act Miami County
Mar 19, 5:30 - 7:00 PM EDT
1100 wayne st; Troy, Oh
More ways to support us
One Small Act Miami County's Limited Edition Pride T-Shirt
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One Small Act Miami County's Limited Edition Pride T-Shirt
Our limited edition Pride t-shirt was designed by the president of One Small Act Miami County and inspired by her favorite poem, I Carry Your Heart with Me (i carry it in my heart) by e. e. cummings.At its core, the poem is about carrying love, connection, and humanity with us wherever we go — the belief that none of us are meant to walk through life alone. That message reflects everything One Small Act stands for: kindness without conditions, community without barriers, and dignity for every person.This shirt is more than just apparel. It’s a reminder that small acts of compassion ripple outward. When we show up for one another, celebrate people for who they are, and create spaces where everyone feels seen and valued, we build the kind of community we all deserve to belong to.$10 from every purchase goes directly to supporting the work of One Small Act and helps fund programs rooted in kindness, community, and dignity for all.
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Reserve Space At One Small Act Miami County
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Reserve Space At One Small Act Miami County
Welcome to One Small Act Miami County!We’re so excited to offer our space to the community.This space was created not just for our programs, but for all of you — a place to gather, create, connect, and grow.Whether you’re hosting a meeting, leading a workshop, starting a group, or simply bringing people together, you are welcome here.---Before You Book:Please take a moment to review a few simple guidelines to help us keep this space welcoming for everyone.• Reservations are required for all space use • Please include setup and cleanup time in your booking • A small buffer (30 min) is built in between bookings to allow for resetting the space • Groups are responsible for leaving the space as they found it Please note: WiFi is not available in One Small Act Miami County. if internet access is required, you will need to use a personal hotspot.---Registered non-profit organizations may rent the space for free. An EIN must be provided to verify registration. Please use the discount code NONPROFIT when reserving a room.We ask all other groups/organizations/people for a $10 donation. To help us continue to provide this space for free and continue providing our other programs to the community we appreciate any additional donations.---Payment must be made before your reservation can be confirmed. If you are a registered non-profit, the space will be confirmed after verification of your organization is completed.We look forward to hosting you at One Small Act Miami County!
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The Kindness Collective
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The Kindness Collective
The Kindness Collective is more than just a place to find merchandise—it’s a way to be part of the mission of One Small Act Miami County. Every item in the shop represents the belief that small acts of kindness can create a ripple effect throughout our community.When you purchase from The Kindness Collective, you’re helping support programs that bring neighbors together, provide resources to those in need, and inspire acts of kindness across Miami County. From apparel to everyday items, each product is designed to spread positivity and remind us that even the smallest gesture can make a big difference.Together, through compassion, generosity, and community spirit, the Kindness Collective turns everyday purchases into meaningful impact—because one small act can change everything. Please note that in-stock items are limited. It may take 1-2 weeks to produce your order before it is shipped or can be picked up. Most items are provided by a local, small business, Shad’s Shirt Shop.
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Our website

https://www.onesmallactmiamicounty.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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