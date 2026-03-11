The Kindness Collective

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Please consider an additional donation of $5 if you would prefer to have your item shipped. If you choose to pick up your item(s), someone will reach out to you to arrange a day and time.
Please consider an additional donation of $5 if you would prefer to have your item shipped. If you choose to pick up your item(s), someone will reach out to you to arrange a day and time.
Please consider an additional donation of $5 if you would prefer to have your item shipped. If you choose to pick up your item(s), someone will reach out to you to arrange a day and time.
Please consider an additional donation of $5 if you would prefer to have your item shipped. If you choose to pick up your item(s), someone will reach out to you to arrange a day and time.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!