One Small Act Miami County

Offered by

One Small Act Miami County

About this shop

The Kindness Collective

T-shirt item
T-shirt
$25

Please consider an additional donation of $5 if you would prefer to have your item shipped.  If you choose to pick up your item(s), someone will reach out to you to arrange a day and time.

Coffee Mug item
Coffee Mug
$15

Please consider an additional donation of $5 if you would prefer to have your item shipped.  If you choose to pick up your item(s), someone will reach out to you to arrange a day and time.

Hat item
Hat
$20

Please consider an additional donation of $5 if you would prefer to have your item shipped.  If you choose to pick up your item(s), someone will reach out to you to arrange a day and time.

Insulated Tumbler item
Insulated Tumbler
$30

Please consider an additional donation of $5 if you would prefer to have your item shipped.  If you choose to pick up your item(s), someone will reach out to you to arrange a day and time.

Add a donation for One Small Act Miami County

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!