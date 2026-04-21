Onero Institute empowers young leaders to shape global affairs through innovative programs, research, and events, fostering dialogue and policy engagement that enhances global understanding and addresses urgent challenges.
Past events
Past events
Event
Support or Sponsor the Fourth Annual Onero Gala: A Celebration of Service
Apr 21, 6:00 - 8:30 PM EDT
Elliott School of International Affairs 1957 E St NW, Washington, DC 20052, USA
Event
Fourth Annual Onero Gala: A Celebration of Service
Apr 21, 6:00 - 8:30 PM EDT
Elliott School of International Affairs 1957 E St NW, Washington, DC 20052, USA
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