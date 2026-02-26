Support or Sponsor the Fourth Annual Onero Gala: A Celebration of Service

Includes:

-A full table and access to exclusive networking pre-reception, the "Diplomatic Soiree"





-Special message for the honoree



-Recognition in the printed program, screen, and during remarks



-Recognition on social media (if so desired)



-Award ceremony recognizing our Bridge Award winner Prof. Cynthia McClintock



-Three-course dinner in the beautiful City View Room



-Programming on the accomplishments and future of Onero Institute