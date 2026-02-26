Onero Institute

Hosted by

Onero Institute

About this event

Support or Sponsor the Fourth Annual Onero Gala: A Celebration of Service

Elliott School of International Affairs 1957 E St NW

Washington, DC 20052, USA

Legacy Circle Supporter/Sponsor
$1,000

Includes:
-A full table and access to exclusive networking pre-reception, the "Diplomatic Soiree"


-Special message for the honoree

-Recognition in the printed program, screen, and during remarks

-Recognition on social media (if so desired)

-Award ceremony recognizing our Bridge Award winner Prof. Cynthia McClintock

-Three-course dinner in the beautiful City View Room

-Programming on the accomplishments and future of Onero Institute

Ambassador
$750

Includes:
-Admission for 5 with access to exclusive networking pre-reception, the "Diplomatic Soiree"

-Recognition in the printed program, screen, and a special message for the honoree

-Award ceremony recognizing our Bridge Award winner Prof. Cynthia McClintock

-Three-course dinner in the beautiful City View Room

-Programming on the accomplishments and future of Onero Institute

Bridge Builder
$500

Includes:
-Admission for 3 with access to exclusive networking pre-reception, the "Diplomatic Soiree"

-Recognition in the printed program, screen and a special message for the honoree

-Award ceremony recognizing our Bridge Award winner Prof. Cynthia McClintock

-Three-course dinner in the beautiful City View Room

-Programming on the accomplishments and future of Onero Institute

Sustainer (recommended minimum $100)
Pay what you can

Includes:
-Admission for 1 with access to exclusive networking pre-reception, the "Diplomatic Soiree"

-A special message for the honoree

-Award ceremony recognizing our Bridge Award winner Prof. Cynthia McClintock


-Three-course dinner in the beautiful City View Room


-Programming on the accomplishments and future of Onero Institute

Add a donation for Onero Institute

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!