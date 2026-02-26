Support or Sponsor the Fourth Annual Onero Gala: A Celebration of Service

About this event
Washington, DC 20052, USA
Includes:
-A full table and access to exclusive networking pre-reception, the "Diplomatic Soiree"
-Special message for the honoree
-Recognition in the printed program, screen, and during remarks
-Recognition on social media (if so desired)
-Award ceremony recognizing our Bridge Award winner Prof. Cynthia McClintock
-Three-course dinner in the beautiful City View Room
-Programming on the accomplishments and future of Onero Institute
Includes:
-Admission for 5 with access to exclusive networking pre-reception, the "Diplomatic Soiree"
-Recognition in the printed program, screen, and a special message for the honoree
-Award ceremony recognizing our Bridge Award winner Prof. Cynthia McClintock
-Three-course dinner in the beautiful City View Room
-Programming on the accomplishments and future of Onero Institute
Includes:
-Admission for 3 with access to exclusive networking pre-reception, the "Diplomatic Soiree"
-Recognition in the printed program, screen and a special message for the honoree
-Award ceremony recognizing our Bridge Award winner Prof. Cynthia McClintock
-Three-course dinner in the beautiful City View Room
-Programming on the accomplishments and future of Onero Institute
Includes:
-Admission for 1 with access to exclusive networking pre-reception, the "Diplomatic Soiree"
-A special message for the honoree
-Award ceremony recognizing our Bridge Award winner Prof. Cynthia McClintock
-Three-course dinner in the beautiful City View Room
-Programming on the accomplishments and future of Onero Institute
$
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