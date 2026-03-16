THE DONNA ROLAND MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP FUND
Open My World is a non-profit 501©3 organization founded in 2008 by Donna Roland, who developed our life changing program stemming from her experience as a Special Education teacher and her lifelong connection with horses. At Open My World, our PATH Certified Therapeutic Riding Instructors develop individualized lesson plans that are tailored to meet participants’ specific needs and goals. The sessions include variations of ground level and mounted exercises and activities which can increase physical strength, coordination, balance and focus as well as building important life skills that translate into their daily lives, all while developing a connection with the horses and the world around them. We are also now certified providers of the "Horse Powered Reading" program sessions to new readers and students who learn better in a non-traditional environment. Your support contributes significantly to the sustainability and growth of our program. Over the last two years, the cost of hay and feed has almost doubled, and Donna's scholarship has dwindled. However, we still have 4-5 riders who we continue to honor with scholarships, at our cost, which severely impacts a small organization, like ours. Your donation plays an instrumental role in ensuring the success and the continuation of our meaningful work within the community and for helping us make Donna's wish come true, to provide our services to anyone who needs it, regardless of their ability to pay. .Thank you, for making a difference.**To opt out of the optional fees, please choose option "other" where it says, "Help keep Zeffy free for Open My World Therapeutic Riding Center 💜" and enter 0 (zero). This will ensure that every dollar that you donate comes to Open My World.