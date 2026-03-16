Open My World Therapeutic Riding Center

Donation

The Carrot Club-Sponsor a Horse!

🥕JOIN THE OPEN MY WORLD CARROT CLUB!🥕Open My World is not just a place of healing and growth for our participants, but also home to our wonderful horses who are the real magic of our program.This magical herd of ours eat a ton of hay, about 180 pounds worth, every DAY! HOW CAN YOU HELP?So happy you asked! A monthly sponsorship can make a significant difference in the lives of our horses and our entire organization. When we spend less on feed, we can offer more of the life changing Equine Assisted Services we provide to those who may not be able to afford them. Join our Carrot Club for as little as $10 a month and receive benefits of your own!Baby Carrot Sponsor - $10/month ($120/year)Regular email updates from the horse you sponsorCertificate of sponsorship and photo/fact card of “your” horseRecognition in newsletters and on website if desiredInvite to Annual Holidays with the Horses event for 1 person. Fancy Carrot Sponsor - $25/month ($300/year)All of the Baby Carrot Sponsor benefits plus...Annual appreciation giftTickets for our Annual Holidays with the Horses event for 2 peopleJumbo Carrot Sponsor- $50/month ($600/year)All of the Baby Carrot Sponsor benefits plus...2 appreciation gifts throughout the yearTickets for our Annual Holidays with the Horses event for 4 people Bag O’ Carrots Sponsor-$100/month ($1200/year)All of the Jumbo Carrot Sponsor benefits plus...Regular email update from the horse you sponsorQuarterly appreciation gifts Private photo op with “your” horseRecognition on our Wall of GratitudeTickets for our Annual Holidays with the Horses event for 6 people Champion Carrot Sponsor $425/month ($5100/year)All of the Bag O' Carrots Sponsor benefits plus...Monthly shoutouts on social media (if desired)Recognition on barn photo and other media (newsletters, website, etc.) if desiredStall plaque w your name or the name of your businessPrivate time with the horse you sponsorFor individual and families: Private picnic and photo op for up to 8 peopleFor businesses/corporations: Equine-assisted wellness event for up to 8 people*We welcome you to schedule a meet and greet to get to know your horse in person. Opportunities to meet your sponsored horse are offered quarterly and must be scheduled by appointment and with advanced notice.**To opt out of the optional fees, please choose option "other" where it says, "Help keep Zeffy free for Open My World Therapeutic Riding Center 💜" and enter 0 (zero). This will ensure that every dollar that you donate comes to Open My World.