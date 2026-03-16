Open My World Therapeutic Riding Center
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Open My World Therapeutic Riding Center

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Open My World Therapeutic Riding Center

Our mission

Open My World is a 501©3 dedicated to enriching the lives of individuals with disabilities, mental health challenges and senior citizens in our community through the transformative power of horses.
Past events
Past events
Stable Stories- Read to a Horse!
Event
Stable Stories- Read to a Horse!
Mar 9 - May 18 | 13 dates & times
5300 County Rd 279, Leander, TX 78641, USA
More ways to support us
THE DONNA ROLAND MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP FUND
Donation
THE DONNA ROLAND MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP FUND
Open My World is a non-profit 501©3 organization founded in 2008 by Donna Roland, who developed our life changing program stemming from her experience as a Special Education teacher and her lifelong connection with horses. At Open My World, our PATH Certified Therapeutic Riding Instructors develop individualized lesson plans that are tailored to meet participants’ specific needs and goals. The sessions include variations of ground level and mounted exercises and activities which can increase physical strength, coordination, balance and focus as well as building important life skills that translate into their daily lives, all while developing a connection with the horses and the world around them. We are also now certified providers of the "Horse Powered Reading" program sessions to new readers and students who learn better in a non-traditional environment. Your support contributes significantly to the sustainability and growth of our program. Over the last two years, the cost of hay and feed has almost doubled, and Donna's scholarship has dwindled. However, we still have 4-5 riders who we continue to honor with scholarships, at our cost, which severely impacts a small organization, like ours. Your donation plays an instrumental role in ensuring the success and the continuation of our meaningful work within the community and for helping us make Donna's wish come true, to provide our services to anyone who needs it, regardless of their ability to pay. .Thank you, for making a difference.**To opt out of the optional fees, please choose option "other" where it says, "Help keep Zeffy free for Open My World Therapeutic Riding Center 💜" and enter 0 (zero). This will ensure that every dollar that you donate comes to Open My World.
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Monthly Sponsorship Program- Healing Through Horses and Changing Lives Together!
Membership
Monthly Sponsorship Program- Healing Through Horses and Changing Lives Together!
Your monthly support provides stability to our programs, ensures year-round care for our horses, and gives access to life-changing Equine-Assisted Services for children and adults with disabilities.
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The Carrot Club-Sponsor a Horse!
Donation
The Carrot Club-Sponsor a Horse!
🥕JOIN THE OPEN MY WORLD CARROT CLUB!🥕Open My World is not just a place of healing and growth for our participants, but also home to our wonderful horses who are the real magic of our program.This magical herd of ours eat a ton of hay, about 180 pounds worth, every DAY! HOW CAN YOU HELP?So happy you asked! A monthly sponsorship can make a significant difference in the lives of our horses and our entire organization. When we spend less on feed, we can offer more of the life changing Equine Assisted Services we provide to those who may not be able to afford them. Join our Carrot Club for as little as $10 a month and receive benefits of your own!Baby Carrot Sponsor - $10/month ($120/year)Regular email updates from the horse you sponsorCertificate of sponsorship and photo/fact card of “your” horseRecognition in newsletters and on website if desiredInvite to Annual Holidays with the Horses event for 1 person. Fancy Carrot Sponsor - $25/month ($300/year)All of the Baby Carrot Sponsor benefits plus...Annual appreciation giftTickets for our Annual Holidays with the Horses event for 2 peopleJumbo Carrot Sponsor- $50/month ($600/year)All of the Baby Carrot Sponsor benefits plus...2 appreciation gifts throughout the yearTickets for our Annual Holidays with the Horses event for 4 people Bag O’ Carrots Sponsor-$100/month ($1200/year)All of the Jumbo Carrot Sponsor benefits plus...Regular email update from the horse you sponsorQuarterly appreciation gifts Private photo op with “your” horseRecognition on our Wall of GratitudeTickets for our Annual Holidays with the Horses event for 6 people Champion Carrot Sponsor $425/month ($5100/year)All of the Bag O' Carrots Sponsor benefits plus...Monthly shoutouts on social media (if desired)Recognition on barn photo and other media (newsletters, website, etc.) if desiredStall plaque w your name or the name of your businessPrivate time with the horse you sponsorFor individual and families: Private picnic and photo op for up to 8 peopleFor businesses/corporations: Equine-assisted wellness event for up to 8 people*We welcome you to schedule a meet and greet to get to know your horse in person. Opportunities to meet your sponsored horse are offered quarterly and must be scheduled by appointment and with advanced notice.**To opt out of the optional fees, please choose option "other" where it says, "Help keep Zeffy free for Open My World Therapeutic Riding Center 💜" and enter 0 (zero). This will ensure that every dollar that you donate comes to Open My World.
Donate today

Our website

https://openmyworld.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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