Open My World Therapeutic Riding Center

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Open My World Therapeutic Riding Center

About this event

Stable Stories- Read to a Horse!

5300 County Rd 279

Leander, TX 78641, USA

4:00-4:15pm Time Slot
Pay what you can

4:00-4:15pm Time Slot- Read to a horse or pony for 15 minutes.


*To avoid processing fee, please scroll down to "other" and enter $0 here:

Help keep Zeffy free for Open My World Therapeutic Riding Center 💜 (optional)



4:15-4:30pm Time Slot
Pay what you can

4:15-4:30pm Time Slot- Read to a horse or pony for 15 minutes.


*To avoid processing fee, please scroll down to "other" and enter $0 here:

Help keep Zeffy free for Open My World Therapeutic Riding Center 💜 (optional)
4:30-4:45pm Time Slot
Pay what you can

4:40-4:45pm Time Slot- Read to a horse or pony for 15 minutes.


*To avoid processing fee, please scroll down to "other" and enter $0 here:

Help keep Zeffy free for Open My World Therapeutic Riding Center 💜 (optional)
4:45-5:00pm Time Slot
Pay what you can

4:45-5:00pm Time Slot- Read to a horse or pony for 15 minutes.


*To avoid processing fee, please scroll down to "other" and enter $0 here:

Help keep Zeffy free for Open My World Therapeutic Riding Center 💜 (optional)
Add a donation for Open My World Therapeutic Riding Center

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