Stable Stories- Read to a Horse!

About this event
4:00-4:15pm Time Slot- Read to a horse or pony for 15 minutes.
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4:15-4:30pm Time Slot- Read to a horse or pony for 15 minutes.
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4:40-4:45pm Time Slot- Read to a horse or pony for 15 minutes.
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4:45-5:00pm Time Slot- Read to a horse or pony for 15 minutes.
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