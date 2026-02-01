Oracle Set Foundation Inc

Oracle Set Foundation Inc

Subscribe

Our mission

The Oracle Set Foundation Inc fosters community through literacy and education, empowering individuals by promoting reading and providing resources that enhance personal and professional growth.
Past events
Past events
Oracle Set Book Club and Foundation 60th Anniversary Luncheon Sunday, April 19, 2026 2pm-6pm
Event
Oracle Set Book Club and Foundation 60th Anniversary Luncheon Sunday, April 19, 2026 2pm-6pm
Feb 1, 6:00 PM - Apr 19, 6:00 PM EDT
Martin's Crosswinds 7400 Greenway Center Dr, Greenbelt, MD 20770, USA
More ways to support us
Oracle Set Foundation Inc's Membership
Membership
Oracle Set Foundation Inc's Membership
Hi, Thank you for paying your Foundation Dues. We are trying a new platform for payment this year. Contact Donna if assistance is needed. * At the end of the checkout Zeffy applies a charge that goes to them. You may alter the amount or choose not to give by selecting other.
View membership
CLOSED - Journal Ads and Patron Donations for the Oracle Set Book Club and Foundation 60th Anniversary Program Booklet
Shop
CLOSED - Journal Ads and Patron Donations for the Oracle Set Book Club and Foundation 60th Anniversary Program Booklet
(Image provided by Adobe)Celebrate 60 years of the Oracle Set Book Club legacy by placing a Journal Ad and/or becoming a Patron in our Anniversary Program 📖. Promote your business, organization, or personal message while celebrating our anniversary and helping fund scholarships for graduating Washington, DC high school students.The Program Booklet is 8.5" x 11". Each ad helps increase both the number of scholarships awarded and the amount given, empowering students as they begin new journeys in learning, leadership and service to society.**Please note toward the end of the payment process a default fee will appear. YOU DO NOT HAVE TO PAY THIS FEE. It is optional and helps to support the Zeffy platform for non-profits. You may adjust the fee or leave it blank and it will default to $0.**After completion of payment, please email your print-ready pdf, word or image document and/or patron names to Floyd Lewis at [email protected]. Thank you for supporting our mission and helping create greater educational opportunities for the next generation.
View shop
Support the Claudette Franklin Ford Scholarship
Donation
Support the Claudette Franklin Ford Scholarship
$1,720 of $10,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://oraclesetbookclub.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by