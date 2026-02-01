Oracle Set Foundation Inc

(Image provided by Adobe)Celebrate 60 years of the Oracle Set Book Club legacy by placing a Journal Ad and/or becoming a Patron in our Anniversary Program 📖. Promote your business, organization, or personal message while celebrating our anniversary and helping fund scholarships for graduating Washington, DC high school students.The Program Booklet is 8.5" x 11". Each ad helps increase both the number of scholarships awarded and the amount given, empowering students as they begin new journeys in learning, leadership and service to society.**Please note toward the end of the payment process a default fee will appear. YOU DO NOT HAVE TO PAY THIS FEE. It is optional and helps to support the Zeffy platform for non-profits. You may adjust the fee or leave it blank and it will default to $0.**After completion of payment, please email your print-ready pdf, word or image document and/or patron names to Floyd Lewis at [email protected]
. Thank you for supporting our mission and helping create greater educational opportunities for the next generation.