Journal Ads and Patron Donations for the Oracle Set Book Club and Foundation 60th Anniversary Program Booklet

About this shop
Make a bold impression with a Full Page Ad! Promote Your Business or Send Congratulations with a Full-Page Ad!
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Reserve Your Half-Page Ad Today and Showcase Your Support!
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Share your message and support scholarships with a 1/4 page Ad.
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Your 1/8 Page Ad Helps Make a Difference.
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Invest in Excellence, Inspire Success!
Become a Sustaining Patron for scholarships by donating $5,000 and above.
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You are a Champion of Scholars!
Become a Platinum Patron by donating $1,000-$4,999.
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Inspire the next generation!
Become a Diamond Patron by contributing $500-$999.
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Transform futures by becoming a Gold Patron $250-499.
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Support Student Success by becoming a Silver Patron $100-$249.
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Every Gift Makes a Difference!
Become a Bronze Patron by donating $10-$99.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!