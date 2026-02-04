Oracle Set Foundation Inc

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Oracle Set Foundation Inc

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Journal Ads and Patron Donations for the Oracle Set Book Club and Foundation 60th Anniversary Program Booklet

Full Page
$400

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Half Page
$200

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1/4 page
$100

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1/8 Page
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Sustaining Patron
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Invest in Excellence, Inspire Success!

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Inspire the next generation!

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Gold Patron
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Transform futures by becoming a Gold Patron $250-499.

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Silver Patron
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Support Student Success by becoming a Silver Patron $100-$249.

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Bronze Patron
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Every Gift Makes a Difference!

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