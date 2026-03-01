Oregon Camp Cedarbrook Inc

Donation

Staff Feather the Nest Fund

The Staff Feather the Nest Fund supports the dedicated, volunteer staff at Oregon Camp Cedarbrook who selflessly give their time and energy to share God's love with campers. Our staff are the heart of the camp, and their passion for the ministry and the children they serve is truly invaluable. These amazing individuals volunteer their time away from busy lives to make camp a place of growth, fun, and faith.To ensure that our volunteers can focus on their mission without financial burden, we cover the cost of their stay at camp, which is approximately $350 for each week of camp. The Staff Feather the Nest Fund helps make this possible, providing the resources necessary to host our incredible volunteers.We do not charge our staff to attend camp because they are here to serve, not to pay, and we are committed to showing our appreciation by covering their costs. Your generous donation to this fund helps provide an environment where our volunteers can fully engage with campers, making a lasting impact for years to come.By supporting the Staff Feather the Nest Fund, you help us continue to attract and retain passionate, committed volunteers who play an essential role in the success of our camp ministry. Thank you for investing in the hearts and hands that help make Oregon Camp Cedarbrook a life-changing experience for all.