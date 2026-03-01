General Donations
🌟 Join us in Creating Change! 🌟At Oregon Camp Cedarbrook Inc, we know that change starts with people like you. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our mission. Donating to Oregon Camp Cedarbrook is an investment in the lives of young people, providing them with transformative experiences that foster personal growth, community building, and faith development. Camp Cedarbrook offers a safe and supportive environment where children and teens can develop leadership skills, build lasting friendships, and deepen their understanding of themselves and their faith. Your donation helps fund scholarships for those in need, and create enriching programs that encourage outdoor exploration, team building, and spiritual growth. By supporting Oregon Camp Cedarbrook, you are helping to shape the next generation of confident, compassionate individuals who will carry their experiences forward into their communities.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.