Oregon Camp Cedarbrook Inc
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Oregon Camp Cedarbrook Inc

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Oregon Camp Cedarbrook Inc

Our mission

Oregon Camp Cedarbrook is committed to serving God, loving people and building skills while appreciating the beauty of God’s creation.
Past events
Past events
Benefit Breakfast Raffle 2026
Raffle
Benefit Breakfast Raffle 2026
Mar 1, 12:00 AM - Apr 11, 12:00 PM PDT
Benefit Breakfast
Event
Benefit Breakfast
Apr 11, 8:00 - 12:00 PM PDT
722 W Alder St, Walla Walla, WA 99362, USA
Pancake Breakfast
Event
Pancake Breakfast
Apr 12, 8:30 - 1:00 PM PDT
1137 SE 20th Ave, Portland, OR 97214, USA
More ways to support us
Staff Feather the Nest Fund
Donation
Staff Feather the Nest Fund
The Staff Feather the Nest Fund supports the dedicated, volunteer staff at Oregon Camp Cedarbrook who selflessly give their time and energy to share God's love with campers. Our staff are the heart of the camp, and their passion for the ministry and the children they serve is truly invaluable. These amazing individuals volunteer their time away from busy lives to make camp a place of growth, fun, and faith.To ensure that our volunteers can focus on their mission without financial burden, we cover the cost of their stay at camp, which is approximately $350 for each week of camp. The Staff Feather the Nest Fund helps make this possible, providing the resources necessary to host our incredible volunteers.We do not charge our staff to attend camp because they are here to serve, not to pay, and we are committed to showing our appreciation by covering their costs. Your generous donation to this fund helps provide an environment where our volunteers can fully engage with campers, making a lasting impact for years to come.By supporting the Staff Feather the Nest Fund, you help us continue to attract and retain passionate, committed volunteers who play an essential role in the success of our camp ministry. Thank you for investing in the hearts and hands that help make Oregon Camp Cedarbrook a life-changing experience for all.
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Mae "Coo" Harman Camper Scholarship Fund
Donation
Mae "Coo" Harman Camper Scholarship Fund
The Mae "Coo" Harman Camper Scholarship Fund was established to honor the life and legacy of Mae Harman, affectionately known as “Coo,” a cherished member of the Oregon Camp Cedarbrook community. Mae’s dedication to nurturing the character and growth of campers has left an indelible mark on the camp's history. Through this scholarship fund, her memory continues to inspire new generations of campers to experience the transformative power of the camp experience.The scholarship is designed to provide financial assistance to campers who might face financial barriers that would otherwise prevent them from attending camp. The fund ensures that all children, regardless of their financial background, have the opportunity to enjoy the joys and challenges of a summer at Camp Cedarbrook, where they can form lasting friendships, develop new skills, and build lifelong memories.By contributing to the Mae "Coo" Harman Camper Scholarship Fund, donors play a crucial role in upholding Mae’s spirit of generosity, and the belief that every child deserves a chance to experience the joy of camp. Through this initiative, we continue Mae’s legacy of making Camp Cedarbrook a welcoming and enriching environment for all.We invite you to be part of this beautiful tradition and help provide the gift of camp to future generations of campers.
Donate today
General Donations
Donation
General Donations
🌟 Join us in Creating Change! 🌟At Oregon Camp Cedarbrook Inc, we know that change starts with people like you. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our mission. Donating to Oregon Camp Cedarbrook is an investment in the lives of young people, providing them with transformative experiences that foster personal growth, community building, and faith development. Camp Cedarbrook offers a safe and supportive environment where children and teens can develop leadership skills, build lasting friendships, and deepen their understanding of themselves and their faith. Your donation helps fund scholarships for those in need, and create enriching programs that encourage outdoor exploration, team building, and spiritual growth. By supporting Oregon Camp Cedarbrook, you are helping to shape the next generation of confident, compassionate individuals who will carry their experiences forward into their communities.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.
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Our website

https://www.oregoncampcedarbrook.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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