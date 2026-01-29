About this event
Includes breakfast and entry to the Benefit Breakfast & Raffle
Includes breakfast and entry to the Benefit Breakfast & Raffle
They are free, but if you would like to pay for them you can.
Includes breakfast and entry to the Benefit Breakfast & Raffle
As a Camp Friend Sponsor your name and or business name included on event sponsor board, you will receive a verbal acknowledgement during the event, and a social media thank-you post after the event.
As a Camp Supporter Sponsorship you will receive all of the Camp Friend Sponsorship perks, and with name or business name displayed and acknowledged in printed materials.
As a Camp Champion Sponsorship you will receive all of the Camp Friend and Support Sponsorship perks, along with a business logo or name on event flyers and signage, public acknowledgement during opening remarks and a featured thank-you post on social media.
$
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