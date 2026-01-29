Oregon Camp Cedarbrook Inc

Hosted by

Oregon Camp Cedarbrook Inc

About this event

Benefit Breakfast

722 W Alder St

Walla Walla, WA 99362, USA

General Admission
$10

Includes breakfast and entry to the Benefit Breakfast & Raffle

Children ages 6 to 12
$6

Includes breakfast and entry to the Benefit Breakfast & Raffle

5 and under
Pay what you can

They are free, but if you would like to pay for them you can.

Family of 5 or more
$50

Includes breakfast and entry to the Benefit Breakfast & Raffle

Sponsorship - Camp Friend
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

As a Camp Friend Sponsor your name and or business name included on event sponsor board, you will receive a verbal acknowledgement during the event, and a social media thank-you post after the event.

Sponsorship - Camp Supporter
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

As a Camp Supporter Sponsorship you will receive all of the Camp Friend Sponsorship perks, and with name or business name displayed and acknowledged in printed materials.

Sponsorship - Camp Champion
$1,000

As a Camp Champion Sponsorship you will receive all of the Camp Friend and Support Sponsorship perks, along with a business logo or name on event flyers and signage, public acknowledgement during opening remarks and a featured thank-you post on social media.

Add a donation for Oregon Camp Cedarbrook Inc

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