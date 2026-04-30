Ossining Padres Hispanos Inc.
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Ossining Padres Hispanos Inc.

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Ossining Padres Hispanos Inc.

Our mission

Ossining Padres Hispanos Inc. empowers the Hispanic community through education, cultural enrichment, and social services, fostering a supportive environment that promotes growth, unity, and opportunity for all residents in Ossining.
Past events
Past events
OPH Annual Gala/ 2026
Event
OPH Annual Gala/ 2026
Apr 30, 6:00 - 10:00 PM EDT
25 Studio Hill Rd, Briarcliff Manor, NY 10510, USA
✨ MUJER 2026, Alma, Espíritu y Poder Interior
Event
✨ MUJER 2026, Alma, Espíritu y Poder Interior
Mar 14, 9:00 - 10:00 AM EDT
55 Ryder Rd, MARYKNOLL, NY 10545, USA
2025 Fundraising Gala
Event
2025 Fundraising Gala
May 29, 6:00 - 9:30 PM EDT
The Briarcliff Manor, 25 Studio Hill Rd. Briarcliff Manor NY 10510
OPH Reward & Recognition Gala 2024
Event
OPH Reward & Recognition Gala 2024
May 10 - Apr 3 | 2 dates & times
25 NY-100, Ossining, NY 10562, USA
Custom
Dia de la Mujer
Mar 8, 9:00 - 11:30 AM EST
299 N Highland Ave, Ossining, NY 10562, USA

Our website

https://ossiningpadreshispanos.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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