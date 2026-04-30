Ossining Padres Hispanos Inc. empowers the Hispanic community through education, cultural enrichment, and social services, fostering a supportive environment that promotes growth, unity, and opportunity for all residents in Ossining.
Past events
Past events
Event
OPH Annual Gala/ 2026
Apr 30, 6:00 - 10:00 PM EDT
25 Studio Hill Rd, Briarcliff Manor, NY 10510, USA
Event
✨ MUJER 2026, Alma, Espíritu y Poder Interior
Mar 14, 9:00 - 10:00 AM EDT
55 Ryder Rd, MARYKNOLL, NY 10545, USA
Event
2025 Fundraising Gala
May 29, 6:00 - 9:30 PM EDT
The Briarcliff Manor, 25 Studio Hill Rd. Briarcliff Manor NY 10510