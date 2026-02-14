Ossining Padres Hispanos Inc.

Hosted by

Ossining Padres Hispanos Inc.

About this event

OPH Annual Gala/ 2026

25 Studio Hill Rd

Briarcliff Manor, NY 10510, USA

General Admission
$150

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Open to all guest and supporters of Ossining Padres Hispanos.

Table for 10 seats
$1,350

Reserve the whole table and save $150

Diamond Sponsor
$10,000

2 Tables= 20 tickets

Logo on Website

Mention on Social Media

Hispanic festival

Event Materials

Gold Sponsor
$7,500

1 Table= 10 seats

Logo on Website

Mention on Social Media

Event Materials

Silver Sponsor
$5,000

5 Seats, Logo on Website

mention on Social Media

Event Materials

Bronze Sponsor
$1,000

Mention on Social Media

Add a donation for Ossining Padres Hispanos Inc.

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