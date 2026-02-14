OPH Annual Gala/ 2026

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Open to all guest and supporters of Ossining Padres Hispanos.
Reserve the whole table and save $150
2 Tables= 20 tickets
Logo on Website
Mention on Social Media
Hispanic festival
Event Materials
1 Table= 10 seats
Logo on Website
Mention on Social Media
Event Materials
5 Seats, Logo on Website
mention on Social Media
Event Materials
Mention on Social Media
$
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