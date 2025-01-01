Otero College Foundation
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Otero College Foundation

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Otero College Foundation

Our mission

The Otero Junior College Foundation supports educational opportunities through scholarships and community engagement, fostering student success and enhancing the quality of life in the region.
Events
Events
Otero College Foundation Scholarship Golf Tournament
Event
Otero College Foundation Scholarship Golf Tournament
Aug 29, 8:00 - 1:00 PM MDT
27696 Harris Rd, La Junta, CO 81050, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Inspiring investment, transforming futures.
Donation
Inspiring investment, transforming futures.
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Our website

https://otero.edu/

Contact information

[email protected]
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