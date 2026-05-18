Otero College Foundation Scholarship Golf Tournament

About this event
Please fill out information for your team of 3.
As a Hole Sponsor, your name/logo will be featured on signage near the tee box, and you’ll have the opportunity to host an interactive station to connect with golfers and Otero students throughout the event. Additional t-shirts are available upon request for sponsors with multiple representatives.
Name Sponsors play an important role in supporting Otero student scholarships and helping students achieve their educational goals. Sponsors, either family names or business names, will be recognized with signage displayed during the tournament, showcasing their commitment to student success and community investment.
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