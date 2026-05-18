Otero College Foundation

Hosted by

Otero College Foundation

About this event

Otero College Foundation Scholarship Golf Tournament

27696 Harris Rd

La Junta, CO 81050, USA

Price per team
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Please fill out information for your team of 3.

Hole Sponsorship
$250

As a Hole Sponsor, your name/logo will be featured on signage near the tee box, and you’ll have the opportunity to host an interactive station to connect with golfers and Otero students throughout the event. Additional t-shirts are available upon request for sponsors with multiple representatives.

Name Sponsorship
$100

Name Sponsors play an important role in supporting Otero student scholarships and helping students achieve their educational goals. Sponsors, either family names or business names, will be recognized with signage displayed during the tournament, showcasing their commitment to student success and community investment.

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