Outdoor Warrior Nation Inc

Outdoor Warrior Nation Inc

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Our mission

Outdoor Warrior Nation connects veterans and first responders with the healing power of nature through outdoor activities like hunting and fishing, fostering community and wellness for those who have served.
Past events
Past events
OWN Fishing Opener
Event
OWN Fishing Opener
May 9, 9:00 - 1:00 PM EDT
11300 180th St N, Marine on St Croix, MN 55047, USA
OWN Egg-stravaganza Fundraiser
Event
OWN Egg-stravaganza Fundraiser
Mar 29, 1:00 - 4:00 PM CDT
8180 Belden Blvd, Cottage Grove, MN 55016, USA
OWN Tubing Extravaganza
Event
OWN Tubing Extravaganza
Feb 8, 1:00 - 3:00 PM CST
15400 Buck Hill Rd, Burnsville, MN 55306, USA
OWN Fishing
Event
OWN Fishing
Feb 7, 1:00 - 5:00 PM EST
Crystal Lake, Cannon City Township, MN 55021, USA
More ways to support us
Outdoor Warrior Nation Inc's Memberships
Membership
Outdoor Warrior Nation Inc's Memberships
Join our community of supporters and become a member today. Your membership not only grants you access to exclusive benefits but also directly supports our mission. 🤝Thank you for choosing to be part of our cause. Together, we can make a positive impact on our community. 🚀Ready to make a difference? Start your journey by becoming a member now!Our Mission...is to encourage Military and First Responders (including dispatchers) to enjoy mother nature by presenting them with: Hunting, Fishing, Kayaking, Skydiving, Horse Therapy, etc…~ Recognition for their service and Sacrifice ~Our Impact:It's ALL about OWN:OWNing their new life and direction.OWNing their future - enabling them to love & live life!OWNing their future with family and friends.OWNing where they will go in the future.
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Our website

https://www.westconsincu.org/locations/river-falls-office

Contact information

[email protected]
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