Paramus Junior Baseball League Inc

Paramus Junior Baseball League Inc

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Our mission

Paramus Junior Baseball League fosters youth development through baseball, promoting teamwork, sportsmanship, and community engagement. We provide a safe environment for children to learn the game and build lasting friendships while enjoying the sport.
Past events
Past events
PJBL Pancake Breakfast 2026
Event
PJBL Pancake Breakfast 2026
Mar 21, 9:00 - 11:00 AM EDT
299 Paramus Rd, Paramus, NJ 07652, USA
More ways to support us
PJBL American Flag Hat
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PJBL American Flag Hat
Show your PJBL pride with our American Flag Hat 🇺🇸⚾. This fitted cap is comfortable for game days, practices, and cheering from the stands. Perfect for Memorial Day!Your purchase helps support youth baseball in Paramus by funding fields, equipment, and a safe, fun place for kids to learn teamwork and sportsmanship.
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8U & 10U Travel Uniforms
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8U & 10U Travel Uniforms
Order your 8U & 10U travel uniforms here to get your player game‑ready. ⚾ This form lets you select sizes and pieces so every athlete can take the field comfortably and confidently.Your uniform purchase supports a structured, positive baseball experience where kids build skills, learn teamwork, and represent Paramus with pride.
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Paramus Junior Baseball League Inc's Sponsorships
Membership
Paramus Junior Baseball League Inc's Sponsorships
Your sponsorship helps kids in Paramus step onto the field with confidence. ⚾ By supporting the Paramus Junior Baseball League, you give players safe equipment, well‑run fields, and a place to learn teamwork and sportsmanship.Every level of support matters—from uniforms and practice gear to clinics and community events. Please complete this form to choose the sponsorship that fits your business or family and keep youth baseball strong in our town. 🧢
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Our website

https://www.paramuslittleleague.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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