Membership

Paramus Junior Baseball League Inc's Sponsorships

Your sponsorship helps kids in Paramus step onto the field with confidence. ⚾ By supporting the Paramus Junior Baseball League, you give players safe equipment, well‑run fields, and a place to learn teamwork and sportsmanship.Every level of support matters—from uniforms and practice gear to clinics and community events. Please complete this form to choose the sponsorship that fits your business or family and keep youth baseball strong in our town. 🧢