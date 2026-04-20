Offered by

Paramus Junior Baseball League Inc

About the memberships

Paramus Junior Baseball League Inc's Sponsorships

Banner on field
$250

Renews yearly on: January 31

Have a Banner on O'Neil Field

Base Hit (Sponsor a team)
$400

Renews yearly on: January 31

Name on the back of a team's jersey and the official team name for the season

Team photo on plaque

Logo on banner located on outfield fence at Midland field

Logo on PJBL Website

Home Run
$2,500

Renews yearly on: January 31

Logo on sleeves of spring in-town jerseys for all age groups

Logo and sponsorship posted on Facebook and website with link to direct website

Name on the back of a team's jersey and the official team name for the season

Table at opening day (if desired)

Team photo on plaque

Logo on banner located on outfield fence at Midland field

Logo on PJBL Website

Grand Slam
$10,000

Renews yearly on: January 31

Name on one of the following areas: Centerfield Scoreboard or Centerfield Batting Cage

Logo on sleeves of spring in-town jerseys for all age groups

Logo and sponsorship posted on Facebook and website with link to direct website

Name on the back of a team's jersey and the official team name for the season

Table at opening day (if desired)

Team photo on plaque

Logo on banner located on outfield fence at Midland field

Logo on PJBL Website

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!