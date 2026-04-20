Paramus Junior Baseball League Inc's Sponsorships

About the memberships
Renews yearly on: January 31
Have a Banner on O'Neil Field
Renews yearly on: January 31
Name on the back of a team's jersey and the official team name for the season
Team photo on plaque
Logo on banner located on outfield fence at Midland field
Logo on PJBL Website
Renews yearly on: January 31
Logo on sleeves of spring in-town jerseys for all age groups
Logo and sponsorship posted on Facebook and website with link to direct website
Name on the back of a team's jersey and the official team name for the season
Table at opening day (if desired)
Team photo on plaque
Logo on banner located on outfield fence at Midland field
Logo on PJBL Website
Renews yearly on: January 31
Name on one of the following areas: Centerfield Scoreboard or Centerfield Batting Cage
Logo on sleeves of spring in-town jerseys for all age groups
Logo and sponsorship posted on Facebook and website with link to direct website
Name on the back of a team's jersey and the official team name for the season
Table at opening day (if desired)
Team photo on plaque
Logo on banner located on outfield fence at Midland field
Logo on PJBL Website
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