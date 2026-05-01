Parents Supporting Students and Staff

Parents Supporting Students and Staff

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Our mission

Parents Supporting Students and Staff fosters a collaborative environment, enhancing educational experiences through community engagement, events, and resources that empower students and support staff in their educational journey.
Events
Events
LMS 8th Grade Farewell Dance
Event
LMS 8th Grade Farewell Dance
May 29, 5:30 - 8:00 PM EDT
8744 Whittaker Rd, Ypsilanti, MI 48197, USA
Get your tickets

Our website

https://www.lincolnk12.org/o/lms/page/ps3

Contact information

[email protected]
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