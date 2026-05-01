Parents Supporting Students and Staff
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Our mission
Parents Supporting Students and Staff fosters a collaborative environment, enhancing educational experiences through community engagement, events, and resources that empower students and support staff in their educational journey.
Events
Events
Event
LMS 8th Grade Farewell Dance
May 29, 5:30 - 8:00 PM EDT
8744 Whittaker Rd, Ypsilanti, MI 48197, USA
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Our website
https://www.lincolnk12.org/o/lms/page/ps3
Contact information
[email protected]
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