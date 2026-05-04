LMS 8th Grade Farewell Dance

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About this event
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ATTENTION: You may see a 4.25% option in the checkout. You can OPT OUT of paying this fee. On the payment screen, you can change the contribution amount to $0. If you need assistance text Kamilah at 989-714-4762.
Dance admission for one student includes entry to the event and an unforgettable night of music, snacks, and fun with classmates before starting your high school journey.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!