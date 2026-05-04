Parents Supporting Students and Staff
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Parents Supporting Students and Staff

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Parents Supporting Students and Staff

About this event

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LMS 8th Grade Farewell Dance

8744 Whittaker Rd

Ypsilanti, MI 48197, USA

Add a donation for Parents Supporting Students and Staff

$

General Admission
$5

ATTENTION: You may see a 4.25% option in the checkout. You can OPT OUT of paying this fee. On the payment screen, you can change the contribution amount to $0. If you need assistance text Kamilah at 989-714-4762.



Dance admission for one student includes entry to the event and an unforgettable night of music, snacks, and fun with classmates before starting your high school journey.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!