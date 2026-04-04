Peak Performance South empowers youth aged 7-18 through track and field, fostering discipline, confidence, and leadership. We provide mentorship and competitive opportunities, ensuring every athlete can thrive, regardless of financial circumstances.
Past events
Past events
Event
Cobb County Championship 2026
Apr 4, 8:00 - 8:00 PM EDT
2395 Brand Rd, Powder Springs, GA 30127, USA
More ways to support us
Membership
Peak Performance South's Sponsorship
Join our community of supporters and become a sponsor today. Your membership directly supports our mission. 🤝Thank you for choosing to be part of our cause. Together, we can make a positive impact on our community. 🚀Ready to make a difference? Start your journey by becoming a sponsor now!