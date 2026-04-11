Perry Alumni Association
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Our mission
The Perry Alumni Association supports Perry graduates through scholarships and community initiatives, fostering connections and enhancing educational opportunities for future leaders.
Past events
Past events
Event
Perry Alumni Annual Scholarship Event
Apr 11, 6:00 - 10:00 PM EDT
5024 Monticello St NW, Canton, OH 44708, USA
More ways to support us
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Alumni Event Store
Welcome to the Perry Alumni Event Store
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Contact information
[email protected]
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