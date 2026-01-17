Perry Alumni Annual Scholarship Event

About this event
Enjoy the full program, food, drinks, open bar.
A table reserved near the dance floor for 8 guests.
Your name (or company name) will be displayed on EVERY table.
*A great way to support if unable to attend.
Your company name & logo will be featured on a full color poster, displayed in front of the main bar area.
This game places an envelope at every single seat in the house. The envelopes will feature your company logo and will be in the hands of every person in attendance.
Get your name/logo where all of the action is. The Stage Sponsor will be displayed on a banner that is front and center to our main attraction.
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