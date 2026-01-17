Perry Alumni Association

Hosted by

Perry Alumni Association

About this event

Perry Alumni Annual Scholarship Event

5024 Monticello St NW

Canton, OH 44708, USA

Ticket: General Admission
$50

Enjoy the full program, food, drinks, open bar.

Ticket(s): Reserved Table
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

A table reserved near the dance floor for 8 guests.

Sponsorship: Event Tables
$50

Your name (or company name) will be displayed on EVERY table.

*A great way to support if unable to attend.

Sponsorship: Bar Tap Takeover
$250

Your company name & logo will be featured on a full color poster, displayed in front of the main bar area.

Sponsorship: Envelope Game
$500

This game places an envelope at every single seat in the house. The envelopes will feature your company logo and will be in the hands of every person in attendance.

Sponsorship: Cleveland Keys Stage
$1,000

Get your name/logo where all of the action is. The Stage Sponsor will be displayed on a banner that is front and center to our main attraction.

Add a donation for Perry Alumni Association

$

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