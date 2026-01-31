PFLAG Safety Harbor, Inc

PFLAG Safety Harbor empowers LGBTQ+ individuals and their families through support, education, and advocacy. We create safe spaces, promote acceptance, and foster community connections to uplift and affirm diverse identities.
Past events
Past events
Event
Charity Drag BIngo
Jan 31, 3:30 - 7:00 PM EST
2470 Nursery Rd, Clearwater, FL 33764, USA
Event
PFLAG Poolooza
Jul 27, 5:30 - 7:30 PM EDT
400 Highland Ave, Largo, FL 33770, USA
More ways to support us
Donation
Donate to make a difference
This donation will help a lot to achieve our mission. We offer resources, community, support and advocacy for LGBTQ+ people of all ages, their families, and allies.