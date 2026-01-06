PFLAG Safety Harbor, Inc
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Hosted by

PFLAG Safety Harbor, Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Charity Drag BIngo

2470 Nursery Rd

Clearwater, FL 33764, USA

Add a donation for PFLAG Safety Harbor, Inc

$

General Admission
$20

Advance Sale Ticket

Good for 10 Bingo Games and chance for prizes.


Food and Cocktails Available for purchase.


Doors open at 3:15

Bingo begins promptly at 4p


Ticket sales end on Jan 30, but tickets will go up to $30 at the door

Reserved Table for 8
$150

Reserve a table for you and 7 friends!

VIP Experience
$200

Reserved table for 8 people to include 10 bingo games per person and a bottle of champagne! We will give your table a shoutout thanking you for your support.

VIP Sponsor
$250

Reserved table for 8 people to include 10 Bingo Games, a bottle of Champagne, a shoutout thanking you for your support. We will read a brief description (that you provide) of the services you provide for the community.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!