Charity Drag BIngo

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About this event
$
Advance Sale Ticket
Good for 10 Bingo Games and chance for prizes.
Food and Cocktails Available for purchase.
Doors open at 3:15
Bingo begins promptly at 4p
Ticket sales end on Jan 30, but tickets will go up to $30 at the door
Reserve a table for you and 7 friends!
Reserved table for 8 people to include 10 bingo games per person and a bottle of champagne! We will give your table a shoutout thanking you for your support.
Reserved table for 8 people to include 10 Bingo Games, a bottle of Champagne, a shoutout thanking you for your support. We will read a brief description (that you provide) of the services you provide for the community.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!