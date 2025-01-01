Philippine Science High School International Alumni Foundation Inc.

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1sang Pisay 2025 Merchandise

Welcome to our online shop, open only for a limited time. Quantities are limited too.🛍️Every purchase you make directly supports our mission.To celebrate the launch of our new logo, we have new products that will inspire you to do your holiday shopping early.By shopping with us, you help us achieve our goals and positively impact our PSHS community. Thank you for supporting our mission — your contribution is invaluable.Happy shopping! 🌟PisayianPhilippine Science High School International Alumni Foundation Inc.