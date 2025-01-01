Philippine Science High School International Alumni Foundation Inc.

Philippine Science High School International Alumni Foundation Inc.

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Our mission

The Philippine Science High School International Alumni Foundation Inc. empowers alumni to support educational initiatives, foster community engagement, and promote scientific advancement, creating a brighter future for students and society.
More ways to support us
Batch '76 50th Anniversary Gift Campaign
Donation
Batch '76 50th Anniversary Gift Campaign
Join me in making a donation for our 50th Anniversary Gift Campaign through Pisayian. Please contact Pisayian's Finance Committee via email at [email protected] to specify how you would like to earmark your donation. Gratefully,Carla
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1sang Pisay 2025 Merchandise
Welcome to our online shop, open only for a limited time. Quantities are limited too.🛍️Every purchase you make directly supports our mission.To celebrate the launch of our new logo, we have new products that will inspire you to do your holiday shopping early.By shopping with us, you help us achieve our goals and positively impact our PSHS community. Thank you for supporting our mission — your contribution is invaluable.Happy shopping! 🌟PisayianPhilippine Science High School International Alumni Foundation Inc.
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Our website

https://pisayian.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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