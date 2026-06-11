Philippine Science High School International Alumni Foundation Inc.

Hosted by

Philippine Science High School International Alumni Foundation Inc.

About this event

1sang Pisay 2026

222 N 20th St

Philadelphia, PA 19103, USA

Early Bird Registration until Sept. 5
$175
Available until Sep 5

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities: Admission to Franklin Institute exhibits; annual meeting, networking break and dinner. Lifetime members save $25 per registration. After September 5, regular registration will be $200.

Event Sponsor
$1,500

Your donation is tax deductible 100%.

Corporate Sponsor
$2,500

Your corporate sponsorship will allow you to set up a booth to promote your corporate products and services during the event. Your corporate brand will be included in publicity materials.

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