Pikes Peak Ringers Inc

Membership

Pikes Peak Ringers Supporters

Join Pikes Peak Ringers Supporters to help sustain excellent handbell performances in the Colorado Springs area and beyond! Your monthly giving enables us to keep playing high-energy concerts showcasing the versatility and beauty of handbell music, as well as hold workshops and other programs bringing handbells to new audiences.Your monetary assistance goes towards a variety of needs, including the regularly occurring (paying our directors, purchasing new music), the upkeep of the instrument (new equipment or parts - we've been playing music on these bells since 1991, sometimes they need a repair!), and costs to coordinate special events (like our Spring 2026 concerts in Portland). Thank you for keeping handbell music ringing in our community! 🎵🔔