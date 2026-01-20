Pikes Peak Ringers Supporters

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
Support Pikes Peak Ringers for less than the cost of a cup of coffee. Every bit helps!
Renews monthly
If you are able to give a little more each month, you'll get a discount on purchases at the merch table after our concerts!
Renews monthly
If you are able to donate $25 each month, along with the discount given at the mezzo forte tier, the Pikes Peak Ringers will record a video for you in the month of your birthday, ringing and singing to celebrate you!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!