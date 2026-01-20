Pikes Peak Ringers Inc

Pikes Peak Ringers Supporters

Mezzo piano
$5

Renews monthly

Support Pikes Peak Ringers for less than the cost of a cup of coffee. Every bit helps!

Mezzo forte
$10

Renews monthly

If you are able to give a little more each month, you'll get a discount on purchases at the merch table after our concerts!

Forte
$25

Renews monthly

If you are able to donate $25 each month, along with the discount given at the mezzo forte tier, the Pikes Peak Ringers will record a video for you in the month of your birthday, ringing and singing to celebrate you!

