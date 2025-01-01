Pine Ridge Baptist Church LLC
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Our mission
Pine Ridge Baptist Church LLC aims to foster spiritual growth and community connection through worship, education, and outreach. They host events like the Prophecy Watchers Conference to inspire faith and deepen understanding among attendees.
Events
Events
Event
Prophecy Watchers Conference Idaho 2026
Sep 18, 9:00 AM - Sep 19, 8:00 PM PDT
108 Pine Rd, Kamiah, ID 83536, USA
Get your tickets
Event
Prophecy Watchers Conference Idaho 2026 - Live Stream
Sep 18, 9:00 AM - Sep 19, 8:00 PM PDT
108 Pine Rd, Kamiah, ID 83536, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://www.prbc-id.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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