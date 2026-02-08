Prophecy Watchers Conference Idaho 2026

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About this event
This is for all-day access on Friday only.
This is for all-day access on Saturday only.
This is for all-day access on Friday AND Saturday.
This is for all-day access on Friday only when purchasing four or more tickets.
This is for all-day access on Saturday only when purchasing four or more tickets.
Friday Meals
Lunch - Potato bar, green salad, and dessert.
Dinner - BBQ chicken, ribs, coleslaw, baked beans, and dessert.
Saturday Meals
Lunch - Sloppy joes, coleslaw, and dessert.
Dinner - BBQ chicken, ball tip, green salad, baked beans, and dessert.
$
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