Pine Ridge Baptist Church LLC

Hosted by

Pine Ridge Baptist Church LLC

About this event

Prophecy Watchers Conference Idaho 2026

108 Pine Rd

Kamiah, ID 83536, USA

Friday - All Day
$30

This is for all-day access on Friday only.

Saturday-All Day
$30

This is for all-day access on Saturday only.

Both Days - All Access
$50

This is for all-day access on Friday AND Saturday.

Four or More - Friday
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This is for all-day access on Friday only when purchasing four or more tickets.

Four or More - Saturday
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This is for all-day access on Saturday only when purchasing four or more tickets.

Meals - Friday
$20

Friday Meals

Lunch - Potato bar, green salad, and dessert.

Dinner - BBQ chicken, ribs, coleslaw, baked beans, and dessert.

Meals - Saturday
$20

Saturday Meals

Lunch - Sloppy joes, coleslaw, and dessert.

Dinner - BBQ chicken, ball tip, green salad, baked beans, and dessert.

Add a donation for Pine Ridge Baptist Church LLC

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