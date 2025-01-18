Portland Texas Chamber Foundation
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Portland Texas Chamber Foundation

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Portland Texas Chamber Foundation

Our mission

The Portland Texas Chamber Foundation fosters community growth through educational initiatives, scholarships, and events that promote local business and civic engagement, enhancing the quality of life in Portland, Texas.
Events
Events
Event
Portland Leadership Class XIX Graduation
Jun 10, 6:00 - 8:00 PM CDT
801 Broadway Blvd, Portland, TX 78374, USA
Get your tickets
Portland TX Chamber Foundation Bunco Night: June Session
Event
Portland TX Chamber Foundation Bunco Night: June Session
Jun 18, 6:00 - 9:00 PM CDT
801 Broadway Blvd, Portland, TX 78374, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Leadership Portland XIX Project
Donation
Leadership Portland XIX Project
$2,520 of $15,000 goal
Donate today
Support the Portland Texas Chamber Foundation
Donation
Support the Portland Texas Chamber Foundation
Together, we can build a stronger community.The Portland Texas Chamber Foundation was established in 2023 to help foster economic and community growth by promoting, supporting, and engaging in educational and charitable programs and activities.As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, every donation you make is tax-deductible and directly supports our mission to strengthen Portland and the surrounding area through education, workforce development, community programs, and opportunities for growth.Your gift—no matter the size—makes a lasting impact.Ways Your Contribution Helps:Education & Workforce Development – Supporting youth and adults in building skills for the future.Community Growth – Investing in programs that enrich our local quality of life.Charitable Initiatives – Giving back where it’s needed most.Make a Donation TodayYour generosity fuels progress in Portland.Thank you for partnering with us to create a thriving community.
Donate today

Our website

https://www.portlandtx.org/chamber-foundation/

Contact information

[email protected]
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