Donation

Support the Portland Texas Chamber Foundation

Together, we can build a stronger community.The Portland Texas Chamber Foundation was established in 2023 to help foster economic and community growth by promoting, supporting, and engaging in educational and charitable programs and activities.As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, every donation you make is tax-deductible and directly supports our mission to strengthen Portland and the surrounding area through education, workforce development, community programs, and opportunities for growth.Your gift—no matter the size—makes a lasting impact.Ways Your Contribution Helps:Education & Workforce Development – Supporting youth and adults in building skills for the future.Community Growth – Investing in programs that enrich our local quality of life.Charitable Initiatives – Giving back where it’s needed most.Make a Donation TodayYour generosity fuels progress in Portland.Thank you for partnering with us to create a thriving community.