Portland Texas Chamber Foundation

Hosted by

Portland Texas Chamber Foundation

About this event

St. Patrick's Day Celebration: Sponsorship Level 1

201 5th St

Portland, TX 78374, USA

Community Partner Level 1
$1,000

Community Supporter Level 1:


Website Recognition: Logo placement under "Community Supporters" on Website


Social Media: Group recognition across event social media marketing


In-House Event Signage: Inclusion on event signage (grouped format)


Video Backdrop Inclusion: before show, between artists, and after headline performance


Stage Recognition: Included during sponsor recognition moments


Tickets: Ten (10) printed GA Tickets


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