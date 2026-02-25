St. Patrick's Day Celebration: Sponsorship Level 1

About this event
Community Supporter Level 1:
Website Recognition: Logo placement under "Community Supporters" on Website
Social Media: Group recognition across event social media marketing
In-House Event Signage: Inclusion on event signage (grouped format)
Video Backdrop Inclusion: before show, between artists, and after headline performance
Stage Recognition: Included during sponsor recognition moments
Tickets: Ten (10) printed GA Tickets
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