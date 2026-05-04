Positivity In Baltimore

Event

2026 Christmas Sponsor Registration

We are proud to launch our 2026 Christmas Sponsorship Program, where we’ll be fulfilling holiday wish lists exclusively for children connected to our trusted partnering organizations.Become a SponsorAs a sponsor, you’ll receive personalized details for a recipient, including their clothing sizes, interests, and hobbies so your gifts are thoughtful and meaningful. You’ll also set your own budget, making this an accessible opportunity to give back in a way that works for you. You can send gifts directly from our Amazon Wishlist, shop on your own or, if you’re short on time, we’ll gladly shop on your behalf with any contribution you make.📅Important Dates Sponsor match emails will go out by September 30, 2026· Gift drop-off deadline is December 05, 2026, in Northeast Baltimore. ❗ If you are unable to sponsor your assigned wish list, please let us know by Oct 31, 2026, so we can ensure every recipient is still covered.Please complete the questions to express your interest in joining as a Christmas Sponsor. Your involvement will be instrumental in creating a memorable and impactful event.