2026 Christmas Sponsor Registration

As a sponsor, you’ll receive personalized details for a recipient, including their clothing sizes, interests, and hobbies so your gifts are thoughtful and meaningful. You’ll also set your own budget, making this an accessible opportunity to give back in a way that works for you. You can send gifts directly from our Amazon Wishlist, shop on your own or, if you’re short on time, we’ll gladly shop on your behalf with any contribution you make. We'll highlight your business on social media as soon as the gift for your recipient is received.