Power To Save A Life Inc Advocates For Health
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Power To Save A Life Inc Advocates For Health
Our mission
Power To Save A Life Inc advocates for health by promoting CPR/AED awareness and providing access to lifesaving equipment in communities. Their mission focuses on enhancing public safety through education and installation of monitored AED cabinets.
Events
Events
Event
Save a Life Golf Tournament-15th Annual
Jul 20, 10:00 - 3:00 PM CDT
480 55th Ave SE, St Cloud, MN 56304, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Donation
Faith Larsen Fundraiser Location TBD
$1,000 of $8,899 goal
Donate today
Donation
Public Access Safety Cabinet in Tri-County Humane Society
$0 of $7,800 goal
Donate today
Donation
Public Access Safety Cabinet for Kingston Lions
$0 of $7,800 goal
Donate today
Our website
https://advocates4health.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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