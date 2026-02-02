Power To Save A Life Inc Advocates For Health

Power To Save A Life Inc Advocates For Health

Save a Life Golf Tournament-15th Annual

480 55th Ave SE

St Cloud, MN 56304, USA

Diamond Sponsor
$4,000

Diamond Sponsor

Recognized with Signage at Event

Platinum Sponsor
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Platinum Sponsor + 1 Team of 4 Golfers with Lunch. Recognized with Signage at Event

*Please enter the names of golfers or TBD.

Gold Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Tournament Sponsor + 1 Team of 4 Golfers with Lunch.Recognized with Signage at Event

*Please enter names of golfers or TBD.

Single AED Sponsor with Golf Foursome
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

AED placed for future use (AED, Case plus CPR/AED Training). Tournament Sponsor + 1 Team of 4 Golfers with Lunch.Recognized with Signage at Event

*Please enter names of golfers or TBD.

Single AED Sponsor- No Golf Foursome
$1,500

AED placed for future use. (AED, Case plus CPR/AED Training). Golf is not part of this sponsorship.

Lunch Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Lunch Sponsor. Recognized with Signage at Event

Beverage Cart Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Tournament Sponsor + 1 Team of 4 Golfers with Lunch. Recognized with Signage at Event

*Please enter names of golfers or TBD.

Golf Cart Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Sponsor Name on All Golf Carts. Tournament Sponsor + 1 Team of 4 Golfers with Lunch. Recognized with Signage at Event.

*Please enter names of golfers or TBD.

1 Foursome Team
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

1 Team of 4 Golfers with Lunch.

*Please enter names of golfers or TBD.

Heart Survivor Team
$475
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

*At least 1 member of team is a Heart Survivor. 1 Team of 4 Golfers with Lunch. *Please enter names of golfers or TBD.

Tee Box Sponsor
$125

Signage on tee box of hole.

Longest Putt Sponsor
$100

Holes 1-18 (1 per hole). Signage on the green.

Water Sponsor
Free

Donate Water for Tournament

