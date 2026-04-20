Prairie Plains CASA
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Our mission
Prairie Plains CASA advocates for children in foster care, ensuring they have a voice and the support they need. Through community engagement and events, they strive to provide hope and positive outcomes for vulnerable youth.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Custom
CASA Corporate Games 2026
Apr 20, 8:00 AM - Jun 19, 5:00 PM CDT
Learn more
More ways to support us
Donation
I Am for the Child: 30 Days of Impact
$50 of $2,000 goal
Donate today
Donation
“Be the One”
$0 of $5,000 goal
Donate today
Our website
https://www.prairieplainscasa.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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