Prairie Plains CASA

Prairie Plains CASA

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Our mission

Prairie Plains CASA advocates for children in foster care, ensuring they have a voice and the support they need. Through community engagement and events, they strive to provide hope and positive outcomes for vulnerable youth.
Events
Events
CASA Corporate Games 2026
Custom
CASA Corporate Games 2026
Apr 20, 8:00 AM - Jun 19, 5:00 PM CDT
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More ways to support us
I Am for the Child: 30 Days of Impact
Donation
I Am for the Child: 30 Days of Impact
$50 of $2,000 goal
Donate today
“Be the One”
Donation
“Be the One”
$0 of $5,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://www.prairieplainscasa.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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