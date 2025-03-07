CASA Corporate Games

📅 Event Schedule – June 23-28, 2025
🏓 Monday: Pickleball – High School Tennis Courts (Alternate: YMCA if available)
🏃♂️ Tuesday: The Amazing Race (Scavenger Hunt) – Multiple Locations
🌽 Wednesday: Cornhole – (Location TBD, seeking a bar venue: Eagles Club, The Barn, etc.)
🧠 Thursday: Trivia Night – (Potential venues: KC Hall, The Station, Embers)
⛳ Friday: 9-Hole Golf Tournament – Tee time: 9:00 AM (Lunch Provided)
🎉 Saturday: Winners Announced at Bash on the Bricks!
📅 Event Schedule – June 23-28, 2025
🏓 Monday: Pickleball – High School Tennis Courts (Alternate: YMCA if available)
🏃♂️ Tuesday: The Amazing Race (Scavenger Hunt) – Multiple Locations
🌽 Wednesday: Cornhole – (Location TBD, seeking a bar venue: Eagles Club, The Barn, etc.)
🧠 Thursday: Trivia Night – (Potential venues: KC Hall, The Station, Embers)
⛳ Friday: 9-Hole Golf Tournament – Tee time: 9:00 AM (Lunch Provided)
🎉 Saturday: Winners Announced at Bash on the Bricks!
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