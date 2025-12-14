Preservation Of Historic Winchester Inc
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Preservation Of Historic Winchester Inc

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Preservation Of Historic Winchester Inc

Our mission

Preservation of Historic Winchester is dedicated to safeguarding Winchester's architectural heritage. Through advocacy, education, and engagement, we aim to protect and celebrate the unique charm of our historic streetscapes for future generations.
Past events
Past events
Preservation of Historic Winchester Raffle 2025
Raffle
Preservation of Historic Winchester Raffle 2025
Dec 14, 4:00 PM - Jan 1, 10:00 AM EST
2025 Holiday House Tour
Event
2025 Holiday House Tour
Dec 7, 12:00 - 4:00 PM EST
407 S Washington St, Winchester, VA 22601, USA
More ways to support us
Preservation Of Historic Winchester Membership
Membership
Preservation Of Historic Winchester Membership
Join Preservation of Historic Winchester and help safeguard the architectural character and historic streetscapes that define our city 🏛️.Your membership supports hands-on preservation projects, educational programs, and tours that keep Winchester’s stories visible in its buildings and neighborhoods.Become a member today to stand with others who value thoughtful stewardship of our historic homes, landmarks, and streets.
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Preservation of Historic Winchester - Celebrate the 250th with us!
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Preservation of Historic Winchester - Celebrate the 250th with us!
In celebration of Winchester's role in the making of our nation, PHW is offering for sale this America 250 Anniversary Flag, a custom design featuring our own place in history. Celebrate Winchester and Frederick County Virginia by hanging this 3' x 5' flag, adding a meaningful touch to your home or business while honoring the nation’s milestone. Its durable design ensures vibrant display through every season, making it a perfect, lasting tribute that stands out with pride. Every purchase you make directly supports our mission. By shopping with us, you help us achieve our preservation goals and positively impact our community. Thank you for supporting our mission — your contribution is invaluable.PLEASE NOTE: This fundraising platform is free for nonprofits to use and is designed to allow 100% of every purchase and donation to go to our nonprofit without fees. There is a tip option to support their platform. You can choose to opt out of this tip before finalizing your transaction.PLEASE ALLOW TWO WEEKS FOR DELIVERY.
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Our website

https://www.phwi.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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