Preservation Of Historic Winchester Inc

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Preservation of Historic Winchester - Celebrate the 250th with us!

In celebration of Winchester's role in the making of our nation, PHW is offering for sale this America 250 Anniversary Flag, a custom design featuring our own place in history. Celebrate Winchester and Frederick County Virginia by hanging this 3' x 5' flag, adding a meaningful touch to your home or business while honoring the nation’s milestone. Its durable design ensures vibrant display through every season, making it a perfect, lasting tribute that stands out with pride. Every purchase you make directly supports our mission. By shopping with us, you help us achieve our preservation goals and positively impact our community. Thank you for supporting our mission — your contribution is invaluable.PLEASE NOTE: This fundraising platform is free for nonprofits to use and is designed to allow 100% of every purchase and donation to go to our nonprofit without fees. There is a tip option to support their platform. You can choose to opt out of this tip before finalizing your transaction.PLEASE ALLOW TWO WEEKS FOR DELIVERY.