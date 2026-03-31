Preservation of Historic Winchester - Celebrate the 250th with us!

This 3' x 5' flag is made from 100% poly poplin-canvas fabric that has a vibrant, vivid and crisp printing. The flag has two grommets on the side to fit standard flagpoles or stands. PLEASE NOTE: This fundraising platform is free for nonprofits to use and is designed to allow 100% of every purchase and donation to go to our nonprofit without fees. There is a tip option to support their platform. You can choose to opt out of this tip before finalizing your transaction.





PLEASE ALLOW TWO WEEKS FOR DELIVERY.