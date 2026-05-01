Pride of Toledo Foundation
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Our mission
The Pride of Toledo Foundation promotes LGBTQIA+ visibility and community through events like Toledo Pride, fostering advocacy, connection, and celebration in Northwest Ohio. They unite diverse voices for a vibrant and inclusive experience.
Events
Events
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Toledo Pride 2026 Community Vendor Registration
May 1, 12:00 AM - Aug 14, 12:00 AM EDT
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Partner With Toledo Pride
Aug 14, 12:00 PM - Aug 16, 10:00 PM EDT
400 Water St, Toledo, OH 43604, USA
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Our website
https://toledopride.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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