Pride of Toledo Foundation

Hosted by

Pride of Toledo Foundation

About this event

Partner With Toledo Pride

400 Water St

Toledo, OH 43604, USA

Trailblazer Sponsorship
$10,000
  • Our highest level of partnership, Trailblazer sponsors receive premier visibility throughout Toledo Pride weekend and beyond. Includes top-tier branding opportunities, multiple festival vendor spaces, VIP access, parade recognition, year-round website visibility, Pride Center recognition, media inclusion, and exclusive on-site digital promotion.
Advocate Sponsorship
$5,000

Advocate sponsors receive premium recognition across Toledo Pride events and marketing materials. This level includes festival vendor space, VIP access, website and Pride Center recognition, parade announcements, branded promotional opportunities, and strong visibility throughout Pride weekend.

Ally Sponsorship
$2,500

Ally sponsors receive strong event-day visibility and meaningful community recognition. Includes festival vendor participation, digital and parade recognition, website placement, committee shirt branding, Pride Center recognition, and opportunities to connect directly with attendees throughout the weekend.

Supporter Sponsorship
$1,000

Supporter sponsors help make Toledo Pride possible while gaining valuable community visibility. Includes website recognition, group digital displays during the festival, committee shirt recognition, Pride Center acknowledgment, and opportunities to participate in Pride 5K runner outreach.

Contributor Sponsorship
$500

Contributor sponsors stand proudly with Toledo Pride and help support inclusive community programming throughout the year. Includes website recognition, group festival displays, committee shirt acknowledgment, Pride Center recognition, and participation opportunities during Pride weekend.

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