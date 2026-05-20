Partner With Toledo Pride

About this event
Advocate sponsors receive premium recognition across Toledo Pride events and marketing materials. This level includes festival vendor space, VIP access, website and Pride Center recognition, parade announcements, branded promotional opportunities, and strong visibility throughout Pride weekend.
Ally sponsors receive strong event-day visibility and meaningful community recognition. Includes festival vendor participation, digital and parade recognition, website placement, committee shirt branding, Pride Center recognition, and opportunities to connect directly with attendees throughout the weekend.
Supporter sponsors help make Toledo Pride possible while gaining valuable community visibility. Includes website recognition, group digital displays during the festival, committee shirt recognition, Pride Center acknowledgment, and opportunities to participate in Pride 5K runner outreach.
Contributor sponsors stand proudly with Toledo Pride and help support inclusive community programming throughout the year. Includes website recognition, group festival displays, committee shirt acknowledgment, Pride Center recognition, and participation opportunities during Pride weekend.
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