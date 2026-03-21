Donation

Donate to Change Lives

Your gift today strengthens women and girls through the various programs and initiatives Princesses and Ladies Inc. offers. Princesses and Ladies Inc. walks alongside women and girls, offering skills training, guidance, and a network they can rely on. 💜Your donation helps fund workshops, seminars, scholarships, mentorship, mental health services and internship opportunities for social work students pursuing their bachelors and masters degrees—including campaigns like our Jamaica: Hurricane Melissa support, providing essentials and stability after crisis. Every contribution moves a woman closer to security, opportunity, and her full potential. 🌍