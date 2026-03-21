Princesses and Ladies Inc.
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Princesses and Ladies Inc.

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Princesses and Ladies Inc.

Our mission

Princesses and Ladies Inc. mentors young girls and empower women to succeed in their endeavors while maintaining a healthy balance in their physical, mental and spiritual lives.
Events
Events
Jamaica Day 2026
Event
Jamaica Day 2026
Jun 14, 3:00 - 7:00 PM CDT
Get your tickets
Fall Into Winter Prayer And Vision Board Workshop
Event
Fall Into Winter Prayer And Vision Board Workshop
Sep 26, 10:00 - 1:00 PM CDT
33 N County St suite 202a, Waukegan, IL 60085, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Donate to Change Lives
Donation
Donate to Change Lives
Your gift today strengthens women and girls through the various programs and initiatives Princesses and Ladies Inc. offers. Princesses and Ladies Inc. walks alongside women and girls, offering skills training, guidance, and a network they can rely on. 💜Your donation helps fund workshops, seminars, scholarships, mentorship, mental health services and internship opportunities for social work students pursuing their bachelors and masters degrees—including campaigns like our Jamaica: Hurricane Melissa support, providing essentials and stability after crisis. Every contribution moves a woman closer to security, opportunity, and her full potential. 🌍
Donate today
Jamaica: Hurricane Melissa Relief
Donation
Jamaica: Hurricane Melissa Relief
$2,557 of $10,000 goal
Donate today
Princesses and Ladies Inc.'s Subscription
Membership
Princesses and Ladies Inc.'s Subscription
Join Princesses and Ladies Inc. as a subscriber and stand with women and girls pursuing education, mentorship, a healthy mental, emotional and behavioral health and stability. Your subscription helps fund workshops, guidance, and targeted support for women and girls. 🎓🤝As a subscriber, you stay connected to our programs, relief efforts, and networking opportunities and you add your voice to a community committed to uplifting women and girls to reach their full potential.
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Our website

https://www.princessesandladies.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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